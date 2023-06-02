The reports of people holding up anti-transgender signs at the North Coast Section and the state track meet, along with posting vicious and ignorant anti-trans messages on social media, are truly horrifying and an example of how sometimes athletics can bring out the absolute worst in people.
I am thankful the California Interscholastic Federation came out with a statement denouncing these cowardly and shameful acts of hate, but it is both frightening and discouraging to witness adults attacking kids, especially the ones who are among the most marginalized in our schools.
There are clearly people who feel strongly about transgender athletes who identify as a different gender than the one assigned to them at birth. More accurately, people are losing their minds over kids who were born male and are now competing as females. Before providing any commentary, there are some truths that are irrefutable.
1). California Education Code and the California Scholastic Federation bylaws permit students to compete with the gender they identify with at their respective schools. It’s the law of the land. These transgender kids competing are not breaking the law.
2). Transgender students whose gender identity is respected thrive and succeed at a significantly higher rate than those whose gender identity is not respected.
3). Transgender kids whose gender identity is not respected are at a significantly higher risk for suicide than those whose gender identity is respected.
4). Those targeting these kids, either online or at the meets, are doing damage to the transgender athletes, as well as to transgender kids throughout various communities who are witnessing and/or reading about the abuse.
5). High school athletics have a different mission than college athletics or Olympic development athletics. High school athletics are supposed to support the mission of the school. Schools are required to provide a safe environment for kids to learn, risk, fail and, ultimately, thrive. All kids, not just kids who identify as the same gender they were born with (cisgender), are legally allowed to participate in what schools offer their students.
6). Athletes who finish in fourth place instead of third and do not qualify for the state track meet because a transgender kid finishes ahead of them are not losing out on college scholarship money. College coaches can read meet results and know what times/marks are worthy of the limited scholarship money there is for track and field. The same can be said for swimming.
If you are up in arms and think it is grossly unfair that transgender kids have access to the co-curricular activity of athletics, you can direct your opinions to your local school district, private school administration or board, your state legislature, or your section office. You will need to endure the long and challenging process of trying to get a law changed. That is what responsible, sane and rational people do. If, however, you chose to direct your venomous hatred at transgender kids, who are statistically more likely to hurt themselves, you are irrational and irresponsible. You are also willing to cause pain and suffering to kids and their family members to get your way.
The claim from anti-trans groups that they are trying to protect girls or women’s athletics by banning transgender athletes seems to surface only when a transgender athlete finishes ahead of a cisgender athlete in a competition. Specifically, it is surfacing at high-profile competitions like section or state championship meets. I have not read any instance of a transgender kid preventing a cisgender peer from competing or participating in high school athletics. There are, however, a few examples of a transgender kid preventing a cisgender athlete from winning or qualifying for an elite event (like the state meet). That is a huge distinction. The groups attacking transgender kids, on the other hand, want to take away the ability for transgender kids to compete or participate altogether, or at least in high-profile competitions. In other words, “we empathize with transgender kids and might be OK with them participating in athletics, but they better not take away our spots on the podium.”
If you are one of those people who still want to ban transgender kids from the right provided them by California law and are truly angry about it, please have the decency and self-control to direct your anger at the people who make the laws and not the kids who are trying like hell to have an enjoyable high school experience like anyone else.
Steve Sell is the athletic director and head football coach at Aragon High School and president of the Central Coast Section. His views are his own, and do not necessarily represent any other group.
