Editor,
It appears that our institutions have taken up a strange new fascination with gender topics and have decided they know what is best for families.
Three recent examples have concerned me:
1). I was at CuriOdyssey with my little girls earlier this week. We enjoy the well-curated science exhibits, the zoo and the friendly staff. This time, I noticed posters for drag-queen story hours to introduce children to “the fascinating world of gender fluidity.” Really? How is this in line with CuriOdyssey’s mission to “Inspire love for science and curiosity about the world to create a brighter future?”
2). Coach Steve Sell from Aragon High School has decided for the rest of the school and county that he knows best about topics of gender fairness in sports, completely ignoring concerns from parents and rulings from World Athletics (international sports governing association) and give labels to whoever disagrees with his views.
3). Assembly Bill 957, currently being discussed in the state Assembly, will make it a crime if parents don’t “affirm” their children’s chosen identity and provide for “gender-affirming” care. In effect, parents may lose custody if their 7-year-old child (example stated in the Assembly discussion) has announced to them they wish to transition to another gender.
Are there not enough hard topics for our leaders to deal with or is this a new “frankensteined” version of the Democratic party in our state?
Amit Saini
Foster City
