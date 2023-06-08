Coach Steve divides the community by linking parents asking for fairness in sports with “attacking” transgender children. These are not the same topics and the coach is misleading readers by drawing connections where none exist. Had the coach and school district engaged with parents instead of forcing decisions, we may be seeing different outcomes.
Coach Sell will benefit from reading the World Athletics (international sports governing body) ruling on this topic updated in March 2023.
“Decisions are always difficult when they involve conflicting needs and rights between different groups, but we continue to take the view that we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said in a statement.
“We will be guided in this by the science around physical performance and male advantage which will inevitably develop over the coming years. As more evidence becomes available, we will review our position, but we believe the integrity of the female category in athletics is paramount.”
In closing, Coach Sell should focus on fairness for all participants and stop selling his divisive gender ideology to parents.
