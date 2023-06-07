Then, in the next sentence, praised the protesters at multiple high school track meets for their harassment and intentional misgendering of girl athletes who they and Koskella herself insist on calling “biological boys.” Transgender girls are girls, and to argue otherwise with the knowledge that these kids live every day, just trying to fit in, just trying to be themselves, at higher rates of depression and a higher risk of suicide is indeed vicious and dangerous.
Koskella writes regretfully that athletes and families “were not able to object themselves for fear of backlash.” This is correct and right; athletes and parents who would direct these same ignorant objections at high school competitors would be engaging in the exact kind of harmful, discriminatory harassment and bullying the CIF Code of Conduct forbids.
While Koskella is not governed by that code, her assertion that trans girls are “boys who ‘identify’ as girls to compete with the girls” is as ignorant and heartless as it is detached from reality.
The letter writer is the Aragon High School Varsity Boys’ and Girls’ swim coach.
