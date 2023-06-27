Craig Wiesner

One of my best Fourth of July holidays was at a cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Our host, a Stanford professor, had set up assigned seating for all of his guests, conservatives and progressives, so that our little circles could engage in conversations about the issues of the day. “If all goes well, my friends, we’ll be burning a flag by midnight!”

The conversations were, in fact, at times, quite heated but no flags were harmed. Among the guests were people who were top ranked in the fields of science, civics, medicine, sports, ethics and the law. I’ll admit that I felt quite inadequate compared to the people surrounding me but I think I held my own in what I shared, and I learned so much just by listening. Everyone there treated one another with respect and we had a fantastic time. 

