One of my best Fourth of July holidays was at a cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Our host, a Stanford professor, had set up assigned seating for all of his guests, conservatives and progressives, so that our little circles could engage in conversations about the issues of the day. “If all goes well, my friends, we’ll be burning a flag by midnight!”
The conversations were, in fact, at times, quite heated but no flags were harmed. Among the guests were people who were top ranked in the fields of science, civics, medicine, sports, ethics and the law. I’ll admit that I felt quite inadequate compared to the people surrounding me but I think I held my own in what I shared, and I learned so much just by listening. Everyone there treated one another with respect and we had a fantastic time.
I mention flag burning because, at the time, there was a bit of a buzz across the country about whether it should be legal to burn flags and that was one of the topics we talked about. In an episode of “The West Wing,” fictional President Bartlet is dealing with the potential of a constitutional amendment banning flag burning. He famously asked his aides, “Is there an epidemic of flag burning I haven’t heard about?” Of course there was no epidemic. It was a conservative wedge issue used to get people riled up and progressives were equally fervent in defending the act as free speech.
Over the last month, there have been thoughtful discussions in this newspaper about transgender athletes. Different columnists, contributors and readers have written about this from very different perspectives. In addition to what’s printed, there are also conversations online, with which you need to be a paid subscriber to engage. I encourage you to get an annual subscription to support this critically important community resource AND allow your voice to be heard.
So let’s discuss. There are some very loud voices working to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. I’ll remind you of the Bartlet question about epidemics. The Williams Institute recently reported that of the estimated 332 million citizens living in the United States, 300,000 youth ages 13 to 17 and 1.3 million adults identify as transgender equaling half a percent and 1.4% of the population respectively. Medical physicist Joanna Harper said in Newsweek that, at most, “there are around 100 trans athletes” in the United States hoping to compete or already competing in sports.
In Utah, a state with 85,000 student athletes, there were four transgender students wishing to compete. Only one was a male assigned at birth. Legislators passed a ban against trans athletes. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed the bill, wanting to err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion. “Four kids who are just trying to find some friends and feel like they are a part of something. Four kids trying to get through each day.” Cox cited suicide rates among transgender youth. “Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few. I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live.”
Don’t we all? A 2020 peer-reviewed study reported that transgender and nonbinary youth were twice as likely to attempt suicide than cisgender youth. Having just one supportive adult in their lives can reduce that by half. It is not simply “political correctness” or “woke” to refer to a person the way they ask to be spoken of. Pronouns and labels matter. It’s kindness, mercy, compassion.
In “Time Magazine” soccer champion Megan Rapinoe said, “We’re talking about the entire state government coming down on one child in some states, three children in some states. They are committing suicide, because they are being told that they’re gross and different and evil and sinful and they can’t play sports with their friends that they grew up with.”
Historic and ongoing injustices and fear that gains made since Title IX might be eroded should be addressed. Yes, a few trans athletes have won in competitions against females assigned at birth. There are also examples of cis women outperforming cis men. Again, Rapinoe says, “Show me the evidence that trans women are taking everyone’s scholarships, dominating in every sport, winning every title. I’m sorry, it’s just not happening. And as things arise, I have confidence that we can figure it out. So we need to start from inclusion, period.”
Indeed. I agree with Coach Sell’s June 2 column. Let’s start with the goals of inclusion, kindness, mercy, compassion and, yes, fairness, and figure it all out while respecting one another. And, let’s keep our flaming down this July 4 and celebrate independence, freedom and inclusion for all.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.
