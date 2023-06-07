The events of the recent weeks both in the CCS and around the state are horrible; and no athlete should have to deal with this either at a high school/college or pro level.
Question is: What is the next step? Trans athletes have the right to compete under the law as every person should. The issue is where should they be included? By the inclusion of athletes that have a Y chromosome into the female category we now create an inequitable playing field due to testosterone.
If your daughter is bumped from a varsity team, fails to move on in CIF qualifying or, simply, the trans athlete scores points in a local meet, this becomes inequitable for the cisgender athletes. The law says ability to compete. As adults we must first have a conversation about how and where we can include trans and intersex athletes. The far right is filled with hate and the left is confusing an emotional and political issue with a biological issue. Let’s have conversations as to how we can include athletes without being inequitable to cisgender athletes.
The CIF has other divisions, why not trans? We must sit down and talk or the degrading protest will continue.
