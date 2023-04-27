On April 25, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of an ordinance restricting the county’s cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. With this ordinance, the Board of Supervisors sends a clear message to our community: We are for a justice system where immigration status, country of origin, language or skin color is not a factor.
As an immigrant community member, I feel the unique responsibility to voice the truth on this matter and dispel the rampant misinformation that has spread due to one supervisor’s proposed amendment. See, the original ordinance stated that no county resources could be used to cooperate with ICE except as required by a judicial warrant or by state and federal law. Simply put, ICE would need a judicial warrant to receive assistance from local authorities, a policy that our Sheriff’s Office has had since November of 2021. This ordinance makes permanent what already is in practice.
It shocked many of us, including immigration law experts, community organizations and the immigrant community, when Supervisor Ray Mueller, who had cast the lone “no” vote during the first reading of the ordinance, proposed for the final reading an amendment with three exceptions: murder, rape and lascivious acts with minors.
The amendment was based on the false assumption that undocumented immigrants convicted of these serious, violent crimes were being released with impunity. It created a dangerous chain reaction in which the press and survivors of these violent crimes were led to believe something that was simply not true.
More than 60 immigrant rights groups, community organizations, Democratic clubs and community members signed onto a letter that laid out, point by point, how the amendment was misguided and caused pain, division and damage within an already vulnerable community. But even with all the evidence before him, Supervisor Mueller was not moved. On the contrary, he exacerbated the harm by retweeting an inflammatory and misleading news report.
The facts: Anyone convicted of a crime, regardless of immigration status, is subject to our justice system. For the crimes in the amendment, when convicted, an undocumented immigrant, just like anyone else, goes to a California state prison. Once they complete their sentence, the state is responsible for handing them over to ICE. The amendment was purely rhetorical. But it spawned a lot of misinformation. This rhetoric does two things: It recklessly unites and incites anti-immigrant sentiment, and it fosters dangerous circumstances for the immigrant community.
The original ordinance is a matter of human rights. We will not have a two-tiered justice system where immigrants are treated differently under the law. Many of the individuals who ICE targets are vulnerable and marginalized. When we use county resources to aid in their detention and deportation, sometimes mistakenly and irreparably, we essentially abandon them to a federal agency with documented human rights abuses and racist practices. This is not only morally wrong, but it also undermines our values of justice and equality.
Furthermore, using county resources to aid ICE is actually counterproductive to public safety. When individuals in immigrant communities fear that any interaction with law enforcement could lead to their deportation, they are less likely to report crimes or cooperate with police investigations. This unintended outcome can make it more difficult for law enforcement to do their jobs effectively and ultimately puts all of us at risk.
Had Supervisor Mueller listened to or spoken directly with immigration experts and community organizations with years and years of deep, committed work within our immigrant communities, he might have understood how much harm, pain and division simply introducing this ordinance has caused. These organizations, many led by immigrants themselves, will be the ones dealing with the aftermath of damage for years to come. Not a single immigrant organization supported the proposed amendment. During public comment, those opposing the amendment outnumbered its supporters by more than five to one.
Let me be clear – San Mateo County is not releasing felons convicted of the heinous crimes in the proposed amendment.
San Mateo County did make permanent a policy we already practice: We do not use county resources to do the job of federal immigration agencies.
I say to our immigrant communities: You are welcome here, and we deeply value your presence and many contributions to the well-being of San Mateo County.
Noelia Corzo represents District 2 on the Board of Supervisors. Recently elected, she is the only Latina to have served in this position. She is a single mom, former nonprofit social worker, and daughter of Guatemalan immigrants.
