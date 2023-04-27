Noelia Corzo

On April 25, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of an ordinance restricting the county’s cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. With this ordinance, the Board of Supervisors sends a clear message to our community: We are for a justice system where immigration status, country of origin, language or skin color is not a factor.

As an immigrant community member, I feel the unique responsibility to voice the truth on this matter and dispel the rampant misinformation that has spread due to one supervisor’s proposed amendment. See, the original ordinance stated that no county resources could be used to cooperate with ICE except as required by a judicial warrant or by state and federal law. Simply put, ICE would need a judicial warrant to receive assistance from local authorities, a policy that our Sheriff’s Office has had since November of 2021. This ordinance makes permanent what already is in practice.

