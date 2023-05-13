The recidivism (re-offense) rate for child sex molesters is up to 40% and for rapists up to 67%. On April 25, San Mateo County supervisors Canepa, Corzo, Slocum and Pine voted to release convicted child molesters, rapists and murderers (in America illegally) back amongst San Mateo County’s 764,432 residents and families to molest and rape innocent children and women, instead of deporting these criminals back to their homes countries.
If your child is sexually molested, or wife raped, or grandmother murdered by one of these released criminals, you must sue Canepa, Corzo, Slocum and Pine personally – for their houses, savings and assets — for the pain and suffering they directly caused to your family.
Exaggeration? Google “Bambi Larson Murder Gory Details” to see how Santa Clara County’s refusal to honor six federal ICE detainer requests directly led to Carlos Carranza (a Honduran citizen and convicted prowler, cop assaulter and gang member) sexually assaulting Bambi in her home, alone at night, before decapitating her with a 7-inch knife. Recall Canepa, Corzo, Slocum and Pine because they do not care about your children and families’ lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.