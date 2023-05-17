In her April 27 column, Supervisor Noelia Corzo expresses indignation with a colleague’s suggestions for an ordinance amendment. Even though Corzo’s desired wording ultimately prevailed, Corzo wants readers to know that “simply introducing” the amendment caused the spread of “rampant misinformation” and “how much harm, pain and division” the proposed amendment has caused and those involved will be “dealing with the aftermath of damage for years to come.” Her column makes her sound like she’s surprised her colleague had a revision of which she did not approve. Corzo is one among many. Her opinion is not the only one that matters.
Is the impassioned text meant to suppress free speech by claiming “harm, pain and division” and “damage for years to come?” Residents, including her supervisorial colleagues, are free to form their own opinions and express and apply them as they see fit.
The author mentions her immigrant experience. We all have modern life experiences that, one way or another, include immigrant experience, water shortage experience, climate change experience, inflation experience, housing shortage experience, and others. Corzo seems to have found important lessons in her own experience, but that doesn’t mean her colleagues must agree with her.
Does one individual’s immigrant experience selectively qualify that one person’s opinions to be valued over the opinions of others?
