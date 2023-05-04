Editor,
So the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is banning all criminals in this country illegally from being reported to ICE, even those crimes of rape, murder and child molestation. There is a good chance those arrested will be released back into society to prey on the public once again. This seems to me to be a dereliction of duty and certainly a repudiation of their oath of office. Gee, why don’t I feel safer today?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.