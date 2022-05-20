Anyone who has a house that is midcentury or older knows there is always need for upgrades and repair. While some of us can live with things a bit longer than we should, that’s not always the best and safest way when it comes to our schools.
In Millbrae, elementary school district officials are seeking a $90 million bond measure to address some very basic infrastructure needs at five aging campuses, including a complete rebuild of Lomita Park Elementary School. That school has significant needs and will likely be home to more students as new development is built near the BART station. While the bond does not cover all of the district’s facilities needs, it comes close, and officials believe there are other sources of funding to cover the rest.
The amount is about $30 per $100,000 valuation for properties in the city, so someone with an appraised value of $1 million for their home will pay about $300 a year. It will raise about $6.3 annually, an amount from which the district can borrow in the form of bonds, which typically have a low interest rate. It will go toward new classrooms, technology, security, heating and air conditioning, and other improvements like shade structures and play structures, including ones appropriate for new transitional kindergarten students. Each school community will see significant benefit from the work.
As our society modernizes, it is essential that our schools do as well. Our current school funding system does not allow for sufficient revenue for districts to set aside for major reconstruction work needed as facilities age. Bond revenue is one way for the community as a whole to reinvest in some of our most important public buildings — our schools.
The Millbrae School District has identified these needs for a while and is now poised to use this money well in making its schools better. Now is the time to support this measure. Vote yes.
