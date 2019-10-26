I’ve spent the last several years walking all through Redwood City, documenting what I’ve seen and learned. Some time ago, I decided to write a series of blog posts that highlight the unique nature of each of Redwood City’s 17 neighborhoods. This week, I spent time exploring and then writing about Redwood City’s Central neighborhood, which lies south of Jefferson Avenue and east of Red Morton Park. While doing this week’s research, one place in particular caught my attention: the 36-unit Redwood Oaks apartment complex, on Redwood Avenue.
The Central neighborhood consists of a mix of single-family homes and multi-family housing, and contains a great many apartment complexes. So, what is so special about this one? Initially what caught my eye was the fact that the entire complex was being remodeled. And then I saw the sign indicating who is behind the project: HIP Housing.
HIP Housing is a private nonprofit organization serving San Mateo County that “enables people with special needs, either from income or circumstance, to live independent, self-sufficient lives in decent, safe, low-cost homes.” It does this largely through its home sharing program in which HIP Housing matches a home provider (someone like you or me who might have an extra bedroom to rent) with people who either pay rent or who perform household duties for reduced rent. Countywide, since 1979, HIP Housing has housed roughly 65,000 people in this manner.
HIP Housing also has a “self sufficiency” program through which they provide rent subsidies and support services to low-income parents who are in school. The hope is that the client, after earning their degree or completing their job training program, will find better-paying employment and, ideally, become financially self-sufficient. This is a much smaller part of what HIP Housing does: currently there are about 70 families enrolled in this program.
Finally, HIP Housing has a property development arm that purchases, develops and manages housing that is deed restricted to only accept low-income tenants. Across the county, it currently has some 246 housing units in 15 distinct locations that together serve around 450 people per year.
Of those 15 locations, five are in Redwood City. The largest is the one I ran across this week: the Redwood Oaks apartments. HIP Housing recently purchased the six-building complex and is in the process of remodeling it. Each apartment is having its kitchen and bath upgraded and is receiving new flooring and paint. The buildings themselves are being seismically strengthened, and are gaining new roofs and upgraded windows. Finally, HIP Housing is adding a seventh building to the complex, a community building.
Almost all of the complex’s 36 apartments are one-bedroom units. Two of them do have two bedrooms, but one of those is reserved for the manager of the complex. Of the 35 apartments designated for low-income families and singles, all will be available to households earning no more than 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI) — and most will be for those earning far less than that. Redwood Oaks was an affordable apartment complex prior to its purchase by HIP Housing, and the purchase ensures that the units will remain affordable for at least 55 more years.
I mentioned that HIP Housing owns and manages five properties within Redwood City. The remaining four are quite a bit smaller than Redwood Oaks, and are located in a variety of Redwood City neighborhoods. Two are rather attractive six-bedroom shared houses, one on Hilton Street and one on Pine Street. HIP Housing’s Oxford Street property has three units within what looks to be a slightly sprawling suburban house, while their Stafford Street property has seven apartments tucked neatly above a small commercial space.
HIP Housing works to ensure that all of its properties provide a clean, safe, affordable home for “hard-working people in need.” Incredibly, they do so while producing a modest income that they channel into their various programs. HIP Housing is actually able to cover its program operating costs from income generated by their properties throughout San Mateo County.
San Mateo County’s affordable housing problem is a large one, and of course HIP Housing only provides a small piece of the solution. But theirs is a vital piece, one that enables a number of families to live comfortably alongside those of us for whom housing is not such a critical issue. HIP Housing shows us that there can be practical solutions for at least part of our housing crisis, solutions that don’t stigmatize residents by segregating them in shabby buildings in some less desirable part of town.
HIP Housing gladly accepts donations and welcomes volunteers. As the season of giving approaches, I hope you’ll join me in helping our less-fortunate neighbors by giving money, time or both, either to HIP Housing or to a similar organization.
