Public school teachers and their unions have come in for some tough criticism (some of it justified) during the pandemic. Unfortunately, too many of the instructors have been tarred with the same broad brush.
The complaint, with some validity, is that public employee unions, particularly the California Teachers Association, continue to balk at permitting their members to return to campus for traditional in-person student learning even as COVID metrics show sharp improvement and scientists conclude that such a return would be beneficial and safe with proper precautions.
Certainly not all teachers are adamantly opposed to heading back to class. After all, each instructor has his or her own reasons for important decisions in these matters. No two of these professionals are the same.
Dedicated teachers, at least as far as I can tell, are not entirely thrilled with online-only instruction. But, for many of them (especially older, unvaccinated ones or those with family issues or medical conditions), the risk of contracting COVID is worrisome enough to keep them in a sort of computerized academic quarantine.
Maybe the case of Eric Jacobson, a career teacher/coach at 60-year-old El Camino High School in South San Francisco, can provide a bit of perspective on this fraught subject.
At age 50, he has been associated with the North County school since 1984 when he entered that Mission Road campus as a freshman. An outstanding football player in his day, you might say he’s an El Camino lifer. In one capacity or another, he has been involved at his alma mater for 37 years, full time or part time.
A physical education teacher and co-athletic director, he has been instructing his classes virtually from his Pacifica home since the pandemic forced on-campus activities to a grinding halt a year ago.
Now, however, he has reason for real hope. He is scheduled to receive his second Moderna vaccination March 26. Three days later, he anticipates heading back to football practice (outdoors). He can’t wait. “The finish line is right there,” he enthused.
“For a lot of us,” he said last week, “this has been our Great Depression.” He added that, for young people, the last 12 months have been difficult.
Married and father of an adult daughter, Jacobson pointed out three major events that have affected his students, as well as their teachers: the pandemic; the death of George Floyd while being detained by police and the ensuing civic unrest; and the stunning riot/insurrection at the nation’s Capitol in January (which he described as “a punch in the gut” to the nation).
“Everyone has been through a lot,” he offered. So has Jacobson, as his career has evolved over time.
He has endured no fewer than 34 surgeries related to a chronic bone condition in his lower right leg. Eventually, it had to be amputated below the knee in 2010. He uses a prosthesis to help him get around, as well as an electric scooter which he can transport in his pickup truck.
He doesn’t complain. In fact, with a return to El Camino imminent at this point, he said happily, “I’m a lucky guy.”
In a social media post, he further explained that, over the last chaotic year, “My number one goal was to be something positive in the kids’ lives during a lousy period in all of our lives.”
Mission accomplished.
A TRANSIENT’S CHOICE: The sad irony was painfully obvious. There, lying next to a doorway on Primrose Road in downtown Burlingame, a disheveled transient lay passed out or asleep at 10:30 a.m. on a warm midweek morning earlier this month.
The unfortunate man had chosen a telling spot for a very public lie-down on harsh concrete. He was sprawled right in front of a high-end concierge medical office. It was doubtful that he was a patient there.
Passersby couldn’t help but notice him. Police were called. They talked gently with the fellow on a first-name basis. Apparently, he was well known to them. The cops were humane and concerned as they dealt with the shabby guy.
But the scene was another very stark reminder of the gulf between the haves and have-nots on the Peninsula, not to mention the scope of community work stressed, compassionate police must handle daily.
Contact John Horgan at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
