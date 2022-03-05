Pierina Mary Raffanti a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and a friend to many passed away peacefully in her sleep February 12, 2022. She was born in San Francisco May 26,1920 to Anna and Michele Manzone. She was raised in Santa Cruz with her loving brother John (deceased). Pierina is pre-deceased by her husband Andrew. In 1945 she moved to Millbrae where she and Andy owned and operated the Polly Anna Bakery in Burlingame for over 45 years. Pierina is survived by her daughter, Judith (her husband, Bob), Sons, John and Michael (his wife, Donna). She has 7 grandchildren, Annette, Dan, Jennifer, Vanessa, Kelli (deceased), Kimberely, and Andrew. She adored her 12 great-grandchildren Anthony, Jake, Alexis, Daniel, Evelyn, Kennedy, Tripp, Lilian, Alina & Tristan, Thomas & Aviana. She was Aunt to Kathy, Enrico, Mary, Mary Ann, Lynn, & Margaret. A rosary will be held at Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10 with a Funeral Mass at St. Dunstan Catholic Church Friday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m.
