Marie Louise Kubin (neé Baily) passed away on October 7, 2022 at the age of 88, in Auburn, California, surrounded by her loving family.
A California native and an only child, Marie was born and raised in Fort Bragg, on the northern coast, by a barber of Pennsylvania Dutch descent and a first-generation Finnish homemaker. She attended UC Berkeley, earning an Associate of Arts degree (1955). She lived in Stern Hall, where “Mrs. B,” the housemother, figured prominently in her stories of becoming a lady. Marie dreamed of marrying a blond doctor. She met Bob, the love of her life, at Cal where he was studying to become a doctor. They were engaged and married a year after graduation. While he attended UCSF Medical School, she worked as a teacher in Hunter’s Point. They had three daughters in close succession, moving from Berkeley to Colma, then settling in Burlingame, where Marie taught preschool part-time at St. Paul’s Nursery School.
The family moved to Kansas briefly while Bob completed his residency and fellowship in Gastroenterology, then were stationed in Alaska while Bob did a three-year tour as an Air Force physician. On Elmendorf AFB, Marie started a preschool in their quarters, then convinced the Base “Brass” to give her space in the Community Center when demand grew. Courtesy of the USAF, the family spent a memorable summer in Japan, where Marie learned Ikebana flower arranging and developed a keen appreciation for Japanese art and design. Their fourth child, a son, was born just before returning to California. They left Anchorage in November 1969 in a well-loved Volkswagen bus, ferried from Canada to Seattle, and drove home to Burlingame. Bob started a private practice in internal medicine and Marie provided part-time front office support. The next summer, they moved into Hillsborough and into the Georgian Colonial “house of dreams” soon after, where they joyfully hosted weddings, fundraisers, and gatherings of friends and family for nearly 40 years. Marie was active in the community, at her children’s schools, volunteering with Stanford Children’s Hospital and Coyote Point Museum Auxiliaries, and teaching Sunday school.
She earned her Master’s in Psychology at Lone Mountain College (USF) and started a Marriage and Family therapy practice in San Mateo. She earned her doctorate at Pacific Graduate School of Psychology, after interning at Stanford. Marie continued as a practicing psychologist until she was 80 years old, returning to San Mateo weekly to see patients after moving to Auburn, CA, following her husband’s death, in 2009 after 53 years of marriage. She lived in Auburn eleven years. There, she joined PEO, acted as the chapter’s chaplain, regularly hosted her family and friends, and enjoyed special time with her grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her four children and son-in-law, Amy Papazian (San Mateo, CA), Lydia and Jon Richards (Meadow Vista, CA), Rebecca Kubin (Auburn, CA), and Paul Kubin (Ukiah, CA), ten grandchildren and one grandson-in-law.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Burlingame Community Center, Burlingame, CA at 3 p.m. on January 14, 2023.
