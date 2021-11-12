Grace Aragona was born and raised in San Francisco on March 14, 1919 of Italian immigrant parents, Stefana (Fannie) and Frank Sunseri. Her early years were spent in North Beach, which she always referred to as her favorite place to live.
She graduated from Balboa High School where she met the love of her life, William (Billy A.) Aragona.
Prior to her marriage, she worked in the “exciting San Francisco Financial District” in an insurance office, followed by her favorite job at the B & G Coffee Shop where her husband-to-be enjoyed many cups of free coffee.
After their marriage on October 23, 1938, she helped her husband in their tailoring and cleaning business on Mission Street in San Francisco.
In the early 1950’s, the moved to Millbrae, (“the country”), with their children, Bill Jr. and Donna.
In 1980, Mom and Dad embarked on a new adventure and moved to Boulder Creek to work with their son at the newly acquired Boulder Creek Golf and Country Club. They enjoyed many years of playing golf, making new friends and hosted many family dinners.
Grace’s husband of 65 years, passed away on December of 2000. In 2009, Grace became a resident of Driftwood Health Care Center in Santa Cruz.
At Driftwood, she was lovingly attended to by staff members whom she truly cared for. Amazing Grace was given the title of “Queen of Driftwood.”
During her years at Driftwood, she started her singing career and was convinced she was fluent in the Italian language.
She died peacefully on August 24, 2021, at 102 1/2 years old, surrounded by loving family and compassionate, caring nurses and Driftwood attendants.
She is survived by her son Bill, daughter Donna, granddaughters Kristin, Stephani and her husband Michael; four great-grandchildren; Brady, Grace, Paige and Declan; nephew Jack Dempsey, wife Jeanne and nice Nancy Dempsey.
Grace was pre-deceased by her husband Bill, her sister Angelina Dempsey, her brother Albert Sunseri and her grandson Kevin Skovgaard.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.