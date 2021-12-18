Resident of San Carlos, Diana S. Phair was called home by Our Heavenly Father early Tuesday evening. Diana passed peacefully in her sleep at her home while under the attentive care of her loving husband. Diana is survived by her husband of thirty-two years Leonard, her adoring nieces Laurie and Dorie, and their husbands Dale and Bill. Also, three great nieces Shaelyn, Diana, and Lauren, and their husbands Ben, Zeke and Jake. One great nephew Joseph and wife Brooke. Two great great nephews Jack and Jake, also one more great great nephew coming very soon named Everett.
Diana was intensely loved and will be deeply missed by family and friends. She will be remembered for her caring, kindness, and how she was always considerate and loving to everyone. She worked as a hairdresser for over 43 years at Anver’s and Signatures Beauty Solon in San Carlos. She loved her job because she loved people. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December, 20, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Rd., Colma, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any cancer charity of your choice in memory of Diana.
