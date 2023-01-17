DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukraine's first lady on Tuesday pressed world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering to do more to help her country at a time when Russia's invasion is leaving children dying and the world struggling with food insecurity.

As the anniversary of the war nears, Olena Zelenska said parents in Ukraine are in tears watching doctors trying to save their children, farmers are afraid to return to their fields filled with mines and "we cannot allow a new Chernobyl to happen," referring to the 1986 nuclear disaster as Russian missiles have pounded Ukrainian energy infrastructure for months.

