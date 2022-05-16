With greater residential density in the plans for the future of North Fair Oaks, county planning officials emphasized the importance of pursuing environmental justice in the often underserved area.
During a meeting Wednesday morning, San Mateo County planning commissioners discussed the scope of an environmental impact report that will identify potential effects of new development in North Fair Oaks, an unincorporated part of the county south of Redwood City.
Most General Plan zoning changes through the Rezoning North Fair Oaks Project are expected to occur along existing high-density mixed-use areas on El Camino Real, Fifth Avenue and Middlefield Road, which is already undergoing a series of road and pedestrian improvements. County staff is being assisted in this planning effort by WRT, a San Francisco-based firm.
As taller buildings with ground floor retail and residential units on upper levels will bring more people to the area, Chair Manuel Ramirez stressed the importance of adding more green spaces for the new residents while recognizing those measures will need to be addressed through the planning process and not necessarily through the EIR.
“This area definitely is a desert,” said Ramirez, echoing statements made by Commissioner Fred Hansson. “If we’re going to be putting in more people as the scope here is to create more density and create more housing, I think it calls for environmental justice.”
Similarly, Hansson also argued the EIR should identify restorative measures for an area he said has managed to remain a vibrant space despite COVID-19 disrupting businesses in other areas.
Unlike officials in other parts of the county including neighboring Redwood City, Hansson said the area doesn’t have enough parking which could be an issue for the small businesses. Both he and Ramirez lobbied for more trees and Hansson questioned whether traffic calming measures like roundabouts are looked at as tools for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing this move along. I want to make sure the vitality, the liveliness of the area continues. It’s very unique,” Hansson said.
One public commenter, Carlyle Ann Young, suggested greenery has often not gone with largely industrial business corridors. She also argued that related businesses, like existing auto body shops will not likely exist under “walls of condos” that may be built after the county upzones the area.
“I appreciate you want to build more housing but I think the small businesses are also a feature of that liveliness of the neighborhood because it is one of the much more affordable areas for businesses and residential to operate,” Young said.
The need for more housing has been a key issue in the county as the Bay Area grapples with a housing crisis and the state sets more challenging housing goals through the Housing Element. That issue was called out in the North Fair Oaks Community Plan, a 30-year vision document adopted in 2011 that noted many North Fair Oaks residents live in crowded homes and are less likely to own their homes compared to other parts of the county.
Ramirez noted the area being addressed in the Rezoning North Fair Oaks Project was left out of that original plan. Commissioner Kumkum Gupta said greater housing is vital but also stressed the importance of ensuring the community plays an active role in determining how the area evolves.
“We truly do not want to change the character of the community out there. I’m sure the people love it the way it is,” Gupta said.
Darcy Kremin, director of Environmental Planning at Rincon Consultants, the firm assisting the county through its EIR process, said the document tends to be very comprehensive but will focus only on environmental effects caused by any new development.
Kremin and the project’s Principal Planner Will Gibson said the community will have multiple opportunities to weigh in on the potential changes and their effects. After the draft document is published, the public will likely have a 45-day window to make comments. Gibson said the county intends to have the entire project completed and adopted by the end of 2023.
“There will be lots of bites of the apple,” Kremin said. “This is literally just the very first time we’re talking about the project.”
