Bring us a plan that gets it done, San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals asked the city staff Monday of reducing train noise along the 4.5 miles of rail lines in the municipality.
Councilwoman Diane Papan, speaking at the study session that included an update on minimizing train horn noise impacts, described the effort as an epic journey.
“We always have to ask how are we going to pay for it,” Papan said.
Noting a federal government’s agency first response was to apologize that it couldn’t help the city with the problem, Councilman Rick Bonilla cited municipal efforts to deal with the noise.
“I apologize that it took so long,” Bonilla said. “This is government.”
Resident Joe Lanam said people whose sleep is interrupted by trains can’t wait three to seven years for improvements.
Andrew Lester said he rides Caltrain and loves the trips but noted freight cars have two horns.
In the summer, residents often have to choose between sleep or hot temperatures from keeping windows closed to block out train noise.
Michael Weinhauer of the Central neighborhood said Union Pacific freight trains can sound like they are blowing through your living room. A good night’s sleep is not possible, he said.
“You can’t get it,” Weinhauer told the council.
Another resident told the council she moved to San Mateo four years ago and hasn’t had a full night’s sleep since because of train noise.
Cathi Zammit, an engineer in the city Public Works Department, said at the Monday study session that about $7 million in state funds are expected to be available for safety work at rail crossings that will help reduce train noise.
“This is a huge win for the city,” Zammit said.
Construction could be completed in 2023.
Brad Underwood, Public Works director for San Mateo, said Tuesday that dealing with train noise is complicated because the rail line is not city property.
“It’s a bit challenging,” Underwood said.
A city staff report said residents frequently complain about the train noise. The city asked in 2009 that rail operators reduce train horn volumes when passing through San Mateo. Caltrain relocated its horns beneath their trains to reduce the range of sound, but Union Pacific stated they could not make the same modification because its trains may be used in other regions with different sound requirements, a city staff report said.
The Public Works Department retained a consultant in 2013 to perform a train horn noise assessment that concluded sounding of horns generally complies with federal regulations, the report added.
