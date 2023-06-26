Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Sutter Health has announced it aims to have the closed Mickelson Pool reopen for its patients in early summer 2024, provided there are no unforeseen delays.
In May, Sutter Health said it would reopen the popular warm water facility at the Mills Health Center in San Mateo after closing it permanently in 2021. Since then, its teams have assessed the work needed to reopen the pool and remain committed to investing in the project. The health care company is in the process of applying for the necessary permits before work can begin, according to a June 21 update on its website. Sutter Health stressed it was looking to be as transparent as possible with the public about updates now and in the future.
Warm Water Wellness, an advocacy group for the pool’s reopening, has previously called for Sutter to reopen the pool as soon as possible amid concerns about the lack of concrete detail around the opening timeline. The group has pushed for an opening of July 1 this year.
“We are delighted that Sutter has announced an early summer 2024 reopening of the Mickelson Therapy Pool,” Warm Water Wellness CEO Lindsay Raike said. “However, we await confirmation that the pool will be utilized for both physical therapy and ‘open access’ self-directed therapy available to all community members as it was prior to the pandemic closure.”
The Mickelson Pool is a therapeutic warm water community that serves people with disabilities, health issues, seniors and physical therapy needs. Before the pandemic, the pool was used for medically prescribed physical therapy and open-access community use that required a doctor’s release but was also open for community use. It permanently closed because of cost upkeep, promoting a grassroots struggle to reopen it.
San Mateo County elected representatives and leaders have also advocated for the pool reopening. A May 8 letter to Sutter Health CEO Warner Thomas called for Sutter Health to commit to reopening the pool for both physical therapy and open-access self-directed therapy for all community members for a monthly fee and to set a firm date for opening. The signees included Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, Assemblymember Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, Assemblymember Phil Ting D-San Francisco, state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, San Mateo County supervisors David Canepa and Noelia Corzo, Peninsula Health Care District Director Dennis Zell, Sequoia Healthcare District CEO Pamela Kurtzman and Sequoia Healthcare District Director Kimberly Griffin.
San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said the most recent update was a cause for celebration.
“They permanently closed this pool and said it would never open again,” Canepa said in a text. “But we fought hard, and this shows the power of our community when we come together.”
People who want more information about Mickelson Pool updates can go to vitals.sutterhealth.org/mickelson-center for more information, with Sutter Health planning to post any further updates on the site.
