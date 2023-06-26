Sutter Health has announced it aims to have the closed Mickelson Pool reopen for its patients in early summer 2024, provided there are no unforeseen delays.

In May, Sutter Health said it would reopen the popular warm water facility at the Mills Health Center in San Mateo after closing it permanently in 2021. Since then, its teams have assessed the work needed to reopen the pool and remain committed to investing in the project. The health care company is in the process of applying for the necessary permits before work can begin, according to a June 21 update on its website. Sutter Health stressed it was looking to be as transparent as possible with the public about updates now and in the future.

Mickelson Arthritis and Rehabilitation Center pool

Mickelson Arthritis and Rehabilitation Center pool at Mills Health Center sits idle as its former users rally to have it reopened.

