Mickelson pool advocates and elected officials from San Mateo County are calling on Sutter Health to reopen the therapeutic community pool in San Mateo in a timely manner amid concerns about the lack of a definite timeline for its planned reopening.

Sutter Health plans to reopen the popular warm water facility at the Mills Health Center after closing it permanently in 2021. Lindsay Raike with Warm Water Wellness, an advocacy group for the pool’s reopening, said she had an informal meeting last week with Sutter executives, who she said told her it would take at least three years to reopen the pool. That is of concern to her given seniors and people with disabilities and health issues are in dire need of pool use. Sutter Health operated the center and announced the 2021 permanent closure because of cost upkeep after closing it in 2020 due to the pandemic, prompting the grassroots struggle to reopen it. The activism eventually led to success through an announcement at a March Peninsula Health Care District meeting from Dennis Zell, a member of the Peninsula Health Care District Board of Directors that Sutter Health planned to reopen the pool and was exploring potential options.

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll

