South San Francisco police arrested a 39-year-old man Tuesday after responding to a home burglary alarm activation and finding him hiding inside the residence.
San Francisco resident Damien Reynolds was arrested after officers responded at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday to the alarm activation on the 100 block of Lucca Drive off of Hillside Boulevard, according to police.
Officers found a broken side window at the home and then found Reynolds hiding inside.
He complied with officers and was taken into custody without further incident, then taken to county jail for booking, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer Herrera at (650) 877-8900.
