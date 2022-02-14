A majority of surveyed North Central San Mateo residents currently oppose a proposed bike lane project, although data show surrounding streets can take on the proposed parking loss.
A city survey found around 62% of North Central residents and half of North Central and adjacent residents did not support the project. However, around 54% of San Mateo residents and 57% of all respondents supported the project. The survey of 285 people showed 52% of respondents live in North Central and nearly a quarter on Humboldt Street. If additional parking options are implemented, 48% of North Central residents still were against the project, with 41% in favor and 11% neutral. Results found long-term North Central residents and residents who don’t ride bikes tended to be against the project, while those who do ride a bike and are newer to the neighborhood supported it.
The controversial project proposes building bicycle lanes on East Poplar Avenue from El Camino Real to North Delaware Street, North Delaware Street from East Poplar Avenue to Indian Avenue, and Humboldt Street from Peninsula Avenue to Fifth Avenue. A bicycle boulevard would be added on Indian Avenue from Delaware Street to North Humboldt Street, Poplar Avenue from Delaware Street to Eldorado Street, and Eldorado Street from Poplar Avenue to Indian Avenue. The city has identified the area as best to provide future connectivity between parks, schools, work, public transit and downtown San Mateo. It would also improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians and reduce the risk and severity of future collisions by removing bicyclists from shared travel lanes. Other project aspects include curb ramp and pavement improvements, traffic video additions and bike improvements.
However, it would remove 214 parking spaces, around 170 parking spaces on the west side of Humboldt Street from Peninsula Avenue to Fifth Avenue and 43 spaces on the south side of Poplar Avenue from El Camino Real to Delaware Street. It has led to significant neighborhood outcry from those concerned about the loss of parking, the lack of initial notification and overcrowding on narrow streets.
The city has since committed to extensive public outreach and additional data research to study the issue. The survey and a parking data analysis were undertaken and presented at a Feb. 9 Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission meeting. It found overnight parking could be accommodated within the surrounding areas for Poplar Avenue and Humboldt Street within a block or two, a concern of residents. The parking data analysis of the North Central area found parking demand averages at night was around 73%, with Poplar Avenue around 60% and Humboldt Street around 80%, which falls within the range of enough parking. The city is also looking at increased red curbs near driveways and allowing residents to block their driveways, which could add 90 parking spaces on the project corridor and more in the neighborhood. Other ideas include shared parking lots, a residential permit program, transportation programs and considering one-way streets. Survey results found residents did not think extended red curbs would help and preferred parking lot sharing and a residential permit program.
More bicycling options
Public commenters for the project spoke about the need to make streets safer for everyone, including bicyclists and pedestrians. Many wanted to see more bike lane options to reduce traffic, improve the city’s carbon footprint and embrace a bicycle network. A North Central resident in favor of the project, Jonathan New, wanted to bike in his neighborhood like he does from San Mateo Drive to Burlingame but did not have the infrastructure available.
“I would like to bike safely to more places, but the problem is there aren’t enough bike lanes to connect up the city. If we want to reduce bicycle use and reduce traffic and reduce our carbon footprint, we have to continue to make a safe, well-connected network of bicycle lanes,” New said.
Others spoke about the public safety need of bicyclists, given the number of serious collisions occurring in the area between cars and bicyclists. Several serious crashes have happened, and a bicyclist in 2021 was left in a coma after being hit by a driver south on North Humboldt Street who ran a stop sign. From 2017 to 2021, there were 11 bicycle-involved collisions on the project corridor and 30 in the neighborhood. San Mateo resident Martin Wiggins said a bike lane was a small step to improve safety and fairness to bicyclists.
“I understand that people care about their parking, but I care about my life and my children’s life. Please provide us with a safer way to move through the neighborhood. It can’t be that there is no room for biking because cars have taken up all of the space,” Wiggins said.
Impact on working class
Those against the proposal spoke about how it would make it harder to park, have people visit and work. Others talked about how many working-class people in the neighborhood would be unfairly affected, while those more privileged could more easily transition to bikes and alternative transit modes. Trina Pierce, a North Central resident worried about the bike lanes project, said a lot of people in the neighborhood didn’t participate in the study because they did not feel it would be truthful. The lack of parking results in residents working together to pick up each other and kids during busy periods.
“A lot of us residents are really upset because it’s not a true study. There is nowhere to park. If any of you just come around here for two weeks or a week and ride, you will see that,” Pierce said.
She noted that many seniors and walkers would feel unsafe because of increased parking difficulties.
“What about our safety?” Pierce said.
The Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission favored moving forward with the project, citing the health, safety and environmental benefits for the neighborhood and city moving forward.
“With this project, there will be some people adversely impacted by the removal of parking. At the same time, I don’t know if we can assume a lot of people aren’t being adversely impacted by the current conditions,” Commissioner Rafael Reyes said. “We have an opportunity for a net benefit if it’s done properly.”
The project is part of a 2020-21 Community Development Block Grant Project for around $1.6 million. The funds are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and have a deadline for use, putting a timeline on project approval.
City staff will now formulate a staff recommendation to the council for a Feb. 22 meeting.
