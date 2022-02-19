Editor,
As reported in the Feb. 14 edition of the Daily Journal, San Mateo Public Works staff recently presented summaries of surveys and parking study data regarding the North Central Bike Lanes Project to the city’s Sustainability and Public Works Commission.
For more than three hours, the commissioners asked questions, heard public testimony and discussed potential measures to ease the relocation of 214 parking spaces onto surrounding North Central streets.
This was my first commission meeting and, as a neighborhood resident, I was impressed.
Four of the five commissioners supported moving forward immediately with the bike lane improvements. All commissioners spoke in support of the city implementing the necessary related parking control measures as soon as possible.
Commissioner Rafael Reyes said: “We have an opportunity for a net benefit if it’s done properly.”
Properly, such as with a permit parking program, striping to identify legal parking spaces, and implementation of a public outreach program combined with regular towing of noncompliant vehicles.
City staff will present a staff recommendation to the San Mateo City Council at the Feb. 22 meeting.
Sustainability and Public Works commissioners, all appointed community representatives, demonstrated how much they want the bike lanes project to be implemented so as to be a success, and not to be a detriment to the neighborhood.
One hopes that city staff and San Mateo City Council will respect and implement the Sustainability commissioners’ recommendations, without delay.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
