Sexual assault at Gray Whale Cove State Beach

Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on the stairwell leading to the beach at Gray Whale Cove State Beach on the unincorporated San Mateo County coast Saturday afternoon.
The incident took place at about 4 p.m. Feb. 11. The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, slightly overweight with a “beer belly,” dark brown hair and a medium length brown beard. He was wearing a dark navy blue spandex-style tight shirt, baggy cotton jogger pants, no socks and no shoes, and was wearing a black backpack at the time of the assault.
