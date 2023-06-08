A controversial San Mateo landlord-tenant dispute has concluded with the City Council finding in the landlord’s favor, despite concerns from community and housing advocates about the precedent it sets for future disputes.
At its June 5 meeting, the City Council adopted its statement of the decision granting the appeal of the property owner at 100 North Humboldt St., which said the property owner was not required to reimburse the city for around $12,000 in permanent relocation benefits advanced to tenants who had to leave the property in January due to substandard living conditions.
The June 5 decision and the council’s initial May 15 appeal hearing, where it voted 3-1 to grant the appeal of the property owner, worried many housing advocates about the future implications on red-tagged properties and the strength of the city’s 2019 red-tag ordinance aimed at protecting tenants living in unsafe or substandard housing conditions. Many public speakers came out in force at the June 5 meeting to speak about the concern of switching the burden of proof from the landlord to the tenant with the decision. However, the council stressed it supported the red-tag ordinance and said its decision not to request repayment from the landlord would not lead to a new precedent for tenants.
“I want to make it clear we are not a court,” Councilmember Rich Hedges said at the June 5 meeting. “Our decisions do not make precedents. Each one of these cases stands on their own merit.”
According to a city staff report, code enforcement staff received a complaint Jan. 10 at 100 N. Humboldt St. about nonworking heaters, roof leaks, collapsed portions of the ceiling in the kitchen and hallway, rats entering the home through holes in the roof and ceiling and a lack of hot water reaching the kitchen sink and a bathroom shower. Staff inspected the property three days later and found substandard conditions, issuing a notice Jan. 26 detailing eight immediate life and safety conditions and requiring the property owner to correct the substandard conditions by Feb. 27 and pay the displaced tenants’ relocation benefits. The city advanced relocation benefits to the family due to the need to immediately vacate the residence. San Mateo Municipal Code requires property owners to pay for the relocation of their tenants when displaced by substandard housing conditions. It also says that property owners may contest relocation payment decisions by appealing to the City Council. The property owner, Trina Pierce, contested the findings, with Pierce’s attorney Gina Papan, also a member of the Millbrae City Council, asserting the substandard conditions were generally created by the tenants and motivated by a pending eviction, which the city should have taken into consideration.
The council conducted a May 15 hearing on the appeal and voted 3-1 to grant the property owner’s appeal, with Gina Papan and Assemblymember Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, speaking in support of Pierce at the May meeting. The council decided Pierce was not required to reimburse the city for $12,000 in permanent relocation benefits advanced to the tenants. Councilmember Adam Loraine voted against the decision at the May 15 meeting. The council reasoned the city should have communicated more with the property owner between Jan. 13-26 when determining whether the tenants were eligible for relocation benefits to get more details.
Those worried about the precedent spoke at the council’s June 5 meeting to make their concern known. Jennifer Martinez lives in North Central and is a member of One San Mateo, a community coalition working for housing solutions. She believes the decision could weaken a needed ordinance that helps renters who often have few protections and are vulnerable to harmful, uninhabitable living conditions. The council passed a red-tag ordinance in 2019 to protect tenants living in unsafe or substandard housing conditions modeled after a similar county ordinance. It requires property owners to pay relocation benefits to tenants who’ve been displaced due to the city’s code enforcement actions.
“It is the landlord, and only the landlord, who is responsible for ensuring the structural integrity of their property, not the renters. Two weeks ago, powerful political interests rather than fair, just housing laws won the day. Today, we ask you to uphold the city’s laws.” Martinez said.
Emily Morris, a neighbor of the tenants, was concerned the council’s decisions would affect other renters who live in bad conditions and need protection.
“To me, they were kind neighbors, and I feel the loss of these neighbors personally,” Morris said. “I’m really worried about what is going to happen to them now.”
Several neighbors commented in defense of Pierce and noted she was a longtime resident who was not to blame for the alleged behaviors of the tenants. Many noted this was the first time there had been issues at the property. Gina Papan spoke at the June 5 meeting and said the evidence showed the tenants caused the substandard conditions and concealed items and there were a lot of assumptions made by city staff around the situation.
“Staff failed to consider the overwhelming evidence that was submitted to you, that you as a council looked at,” Papan said.
The council voted 4-0 to uphold its previous decision following public comment, citing there was evidence supporting Pierce and no new evidence otherwise.
“I see no real reason to re-litigate this, even though we are tonight, and I stand with my previous decision,” Hedges said.
