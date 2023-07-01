In May, the San Mateo City Council voted 3-1 to grant a landlord’s appeal of a city staff decision to charge the landlord $12,000 to relocate the landlord’s tenants. The decision followed a city staff determination that the rented property was uninhabitable per the city’s red tag ordinance. Earlier this month, a Daily Journal guest perspective challenged the council’s decision. The author of the opinion piece suggested the council affirmed the landlord’s appeal “despite irrefutable evidence” supporting the tenants. That was not the case.
The city’s staff investigated the condition of the rented home, then decided to relocate the family and seek reimbursement for relocation costs from the landlord. The city erred in not contacting the landlord before taking this action.
The tenants were served with a 60-day notice to vacate in mid-November 2022. They stayed. The landlord sought to evict them, and the tenants retaliated by filing a claim with the city of San Mateo, which led to relocation at city expense.
Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan presented the appeal, which was supported by Assemblymember Diane Papan. The council weighed the merits of the tenants’ claims against the voluminous amount of evidence presented on the landlord’s behalf. The council granted the landlord’s appeal … they got it right. The city manager would be well served by reviewing the actions of the city staff to ensure tenants’ rights and landlords’ rights are protected in future cases involving the red-tag ordinance.
