Jimmy Brionez, 24, was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday for robbing a San Mateo jewelry store while armed in 2018, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Brionez pleaded no contest to felony robbery charges while his alleged accomplice, Edward Romero, 23, rejected an offer that would’ve put him in prison for seven years. Romero’s case is set for jury trial on Feb. 26.
Brionez and Romero remain in custody on no bail status and $750,000 bail respectively.
The two allegedly stole $130,000 worth of jewelry from the Shane Co. jewelry store located at 690 Concar Drive, on Oct. 30, 2018.
They entered the store at 2:30 p.m. and ordered everyone to the ground while Brionez was armed with a semiautomatic handgun and Romero smashed the display cases with a hammer, according to prosecutors. There were 21 employees and customers in the store at the time of the alleged robbery.
San Mateo police detectives in an investigation tied the two men to the incident through another armed robbery committed in Walnut Creek, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Brionez was already serving a sentence in San Quentin State Prison for crimes committed in another jurisdiction when detectives charged him in connection to the San Mateo robbery. Those charges include armed robbery, assault with a firearm and false imprisonment.
