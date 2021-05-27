San Mateo County’s official electricity provider has funded a program to provide some residents with an $800 rebate when they buy an electric bike.

Peninsula Clean Energy announced Wednesday it has launched the discount program — “E-Bikes for Everyone” — to raise awareness and give more people access to buying an e-bike.

Residents may be eligible for the rebate based on household income or if they are already enrolled in any of a variety of state programs. A full list of eligibility requirements is on the utility’s website at peninsulacleanenergy.com/ebikes.

Income levels must be no more than $51,520 for a household of one person, or no more than $106,000 for a household of four people.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to expand options for affordable, clean and practical electric transportation to underserved sectors in our communities,” said Giselle Hale, Redwood City’s vice mayor who also represents the city on Peninsula Clean Energy’s board of directors.

The electric company is also expanding education about e-bikes through a partnership with the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.

“The e-bike rebate program is so important as people are biking much more since we have been forced to reset transportation norms during the pandemic,” Emma Shlaes, the coalition’s deputy director, said. “We now have a chance to maintain those norms and enable more people to e-bike as a way to get around and to go further, which helps the community meet its health and climate change goals.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription