A little something for the birds — Someone repeatedly trespassed and put bird seed on private property on Beach Park Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
SAN BRUNO
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Senior Showcase at Senior Day at the Fair! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires July 31, 2022 so sign up today!
A little something for the birds — Someone repeatedly trespassed and put bird seed on private property on Beach Park Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. Someone reported two people lighting fireworks, nearly hitting the reporting person and their sister on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed the tail lights of a vehicle parked on the intersection of Second and San Bruno avenues, it was reported 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.
Suspicious person. Someone repeatedly entered and exited a bar, yelling at another customer and attempting to damage a door on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.
Arrest. A woman was arrested for being heavily intoxicated and harassing people on the sidewalk of El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, July 13.
MILLBRAE
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole $1,000 of tools from a locked toolbox in a pickup truck on 500 Block of Poplar Avenue some time between Friday, July 8, and Monday, July 11.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident seriously injured a person and damaged his phone on the 100 Block of Rollins Road, it was reported 7:24 a.m. Monday, July 11.
Citation. A San Jose resident was cited for possession of Fentanyl on the 500 Block of State Highway 82 Monday, July 11.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
hockeyfan06 said:
craigwiesner said:
Thank you! I will!!!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.