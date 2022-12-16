Surf and turf gone bad — Someone stole meat and shrimp in an incident relating to narcotics in San Bruno, it was reported 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
BELMONT
BELMONT
Court order violation. Someone sent pictures of weapons, including a gun, to someone else in violation of a restraining order. It occurred on Fifth Avenue and was reported 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Theft. Someone stole alcohol from a gray four-door sedan on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 8:38 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a drug offense on Twin Pines Lane, it was reported 5:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after police attempted to execute a warrant on Village Drive, it was reported 5:12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a drug offense on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:46 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Someone broke the window of a vehicle and stole items from inside on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Burglary. Someone stole credit cards from a vehicle on Adeline Drive, it was reported 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Theft. Someone stole items from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:08 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Burglary. Someone broke the window of a vehicle and stole items inside on Howard Avenue, it was reported 10:02 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
