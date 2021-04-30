A criminal trifecta: Someone was stopped for a vehicle code violation on the intersection of El Camino Real and Spring Street in San Carlos, provided a false ID, was identified and found to be driving on a suspended license and then was found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 12:37 a.m. Monday, April 19.

SAN MATEO

Fraud. A San Mateo resident reported being charged for an apartment they never leased on the intersection of Third Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:20 p.m. Monday, April 12.

Fraud. Someone committed fraud on Railroad Avenue, it was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

Suspicious circumstances. Two individuals, one wearing a white hoodie and the other wearing a gray hoodie, appeared to be checking vehicle door handles on Blossom Circle, it was reported at 1:50 a.m. Friday, April 16.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Arrest. Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:24 a.m. Friday, April 16.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on Second Lane, it was reported at 1:29 a.m. Thursday, April 15.

