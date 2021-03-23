After months of closures and online programming, the San Mateo County History Museum and other historical county sites will be opening to the public on Wednesday, March 24.
“It’s great as long as the numbers remain going in a positive direction. It seems like for people to go back to a normal life is a great thing,” said Mitch Postel, the president of the San Mateo County Historical Association.
The 111-year-old courthouse turned museum at 2200 Broadway will reopen at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and at the same time every day following except Mondays. The museum will be debuting a new exhibit about the Redwood City Women’s Club and the role it played in getting women the right to vote.
Exhibits will also cover immigrant history in the county, racial experiences and entrepreneurial achievements of residents spanning from the Ohlones to today, suburban development and the effect of vehicles on the peninsula among other displays.
The Sanchez Adobe, a home built between 1842 and 1846 by former San Francisco mayor Francisco Sanchez, will reopen between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Located at 1000 Linda Mar Blvd. in Pacifica, the site will be open between 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Woodside Store, a post office, community center and country store until built in 1854 and in operation until the death of its owner Dr. R.O. Tripp in 1909 will also be reopening. The site at 3300 Tripp Road will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1-4 p.m. on weekends.
Having been closed for much of the pandemic, Postel said the association’s revenue was hit by low admissions and the loss of party space rentals. Thanks to a generous donor base, its annual campaign and the federal Paycheck Protection Program, the support “allowed us to survive,” said Postel.
Vaccine access may also encourage residents to visit the sites, he said. Visitors are often seniors who’ve been most vulnerable to the virus, noted Postel. But with vaccines, limited hours for cleaning and reduced capacity, he said he hopes the community will feel ready to return to museums and other historical features the county has.
“The big difference this time is the vaccines,” said Postel. “My hope is [visitors] are going to be feeling positive about going out and doing stuff.”
