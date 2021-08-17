SamTrans experienced service route disruptions Monday due to a sickout of workers, and it expects to see more disruptions Tuesday as negotiations between labor representatives and the transit agency continue, SamTrans spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.
“SamTrans is experiencing temporary operator shortages system-wide this week, which is causing service interruptions,” Lieberman said by email. “Unfortunately, this is due to a labor action not permitted under the existing labor agreement. SamTrans will continue to negotiate in good faith, and we hope to resolve this issue soon.”
Lieberman said based on information SamTrans had, the sickout was planned for Monday and Tuesday. He noted a significant number of schedules and trips across multiple routes did not operate on Monday.
“Our dispatchers are working hard to cover our highest priority routes such as: first/last schedules of the day, longer frequency schedules, and routes that serve schools. All of our school routes have continued uninterrupted,” Lieberman said.
Increased SamTrans services began Aug. 8, with full implementation by Aug. 15, including restoring school service and increased service levels last week after reduced service during the pandemic. SamTrans plans to have 47 routes that serve 69 elementary, middle and high schools, along with community colleges. Routes affected Monday included Route ERC north and south, 110 northbound, 120 north and south, 130 north and south and 141 west and east.
Lieberman said SamTrans had experienced problems scheduling and conducting regular bargaining sessions with ATU Local 1574, which represents workers with the San Mateo Country Transit District, and obtaining written proposals and counter-proposals from it. ATU Local 1574 represents slightly above 400 workers. Amalgamated Transit Union is the largest labor organization representing transit workers in the United States and Canada, with over 190,000 members and 264 local unions.
“Engaging ATU Local 1574 in the collective bargaining process has been extremely difficult, and the District is prepared to negotiate and reach a settlement,” Lieberman said.
The contract between the two sides started Sept. 6, 2017, and was supposed to go until June 30, 2020. Lieberman said the contract between the two sides expired during the first several months of the pandemic, but at the union’s request, SamTrans and the union entered into an agreement extending the terms of the collective bargaining agreement indefinitely while the two parties engaged in bargaining for a new agreement. It remains in effect, according to Lieberman said.
SamTrans asked that people who wanted more information about delays call its customer service line at (800) 660-4287.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.