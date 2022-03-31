A Redwood City man who prosecutors say embezzled $42,500 from a Toyota car dealership by taking cash down payments from customers but not entering them in dealership records has been sentenced to six months in jail and two years probation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Marwan George Mouasher, 37, pleaded no contest May 7 to felony embezzlement. Mouasher was a former finance manager at the Toyota 101 car dealership on East Bayshore in Redwood City from October 2018 to November 2018. On four occasions involving car sales, he allegedly manipulated the sales contracts in the dealership records, the DA’s Office said.
He quit abruptly on Nov. 25 in an email claiming other managers mishandled the contracts, the DA’s Office said.
As part of his plea, he must stay away from all Toyota dealerships.
