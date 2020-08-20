A Redwood City man was arrested Monday for allegedly masturbating near the Foster City lagoon 10 days after being released from prison for an assault conviction, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
David Lewis, 49, has been charged with indecent exposure, this time a felony because of prior convictions for the same behavior and for failing to register as a sex offender.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday a witness filmed Lewis with a cellphone allegedly masturbating in the area of Port Royal Avenue And Monterey Avenue, Wagstaffe said. Lewis allegedly provided police a false name to police before he was arrested.
