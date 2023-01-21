A person rescued from a submerged vehicle in San Mateo during the New Year’s Eve storm died not long after, the San Mateo Police Department said Friday.
The motorist was trapped at Pacific Boulevard and 42nd Avenue at around 5:38 p.m. and was rescued by police officers and firefighters. A subsequent investigation found before the driver became trapped, the vehicle had gone on the wrong side of the road and had eluded barricades that had been deployed to close the portion of the road, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.