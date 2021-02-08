The Peninsula Humane Society ushered in a new president to lead the county’s animal advocacy agency but he is striving to maintain the legacy left behind by its former leader rather than bringing in a new vision to the “stable” nonprofit.
Anthony Tansimore believes the Peninsula’s local chapter of the SPCA has a solid foundation thanks to the leadership of the organization’s former president Ken White.
White’s retirement follows nearly two decades of leading the PHS/SPCA, focusing on reducing the organization’s euthanasia rate by 98% since 1970 and raising enough funds to develop an animal sanctuary in La Honda. Development of the 261-acre site is slated to begin this year.
It’s this vision Tansimore hopes to maintain while remaining open to making operational “tweaks” after a few years in the new position.
“I view my role as a steward of resources, a steward of the legacy Ken has left behind,” he said. “I came in with intentions of listening and learning, not with intentions of righting the ship because it’s been so stable.”
Having grown up in rural Virginia, Tansimore spent much of his childhood around abandoned cats and dogs his father nurtured back to health or the deer and birds that would pass by their property. In junior high and high school, he was a member of 4-H which further exposed him to farm animals like chickens, goats, sheep and cows.
As an adult, Tansimore would later serve for two years as the board chair of the National 4-H Council. After earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from Colorado College and a law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law, Tansimore dedicated much of his life to service, forging a career in nonprofit work after initially pursuing law.
He worked as an assistant to two former U.S. representatives from Colorado, Pat Schroeder and Wellington Webb when he was mayor of Denver. Tansimore later held leadership roles with nonprofits and nonprofit focused organizations including the San Francisco Foundation, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Bridgespan Group and Olive Grove.
His most recent role was as founder and management director of Blueridge Advisors, a national search and leadership consulting firm. But feeling the need to continuously be challenged, Tansimore decided to seek the role with PHS/SPCA, an organization through which he hopes to have a tangible impact on the community.
“Even though I haven’t worked in this field specifically, I see it as a through line in my nonprofit work,” said Tansimore. “Before I was advocating on behalf of humans and here we’re advocating on behalf of animals.”
Now running the Peninsula’s local SPCA chapter Tansimore said he has become acutely aware of the abuse inflicted upon animals. Most shocking, he noted, was a recent resolution of a case of animal abuse by an owner who threw boiling hot water on a dog was treated by the Humane Society.
Disgusted by the act, Tansimore said he was raised by his father to respect animals but was unaware of the violence inflicted upon them.
“I wonder what goes through someone’s mind to do something so inhumane. It’s heartbreaking,” said Tansimore.
Animal adoptions saves lives, he said, noting that he understands the interest in purchasing from breeders. During the pandemic, the organization has seen animal adoptions skyrocket and Tansimore hopes those who adopted while in lockdown will keep their animals when in-person work reconvenes.
Like many, he also recently adopted a dog, a poodle mix named Zoey. His new four-legged companion attends work with Tansimore daily and enjoys playing with a Jack Russell terrier owned by Tansimore’s brother in Fremont where Tansimore also resides.
Aiming to deepen his understanding of the work staff does, Tansimore said he plans to imbed himself in each department to get as much hands-on training he can without being a disruption.
“I told the staff I want to roll up my sleeves and work alongside them,” he said. “I want it to be as hands-on as possible.”
