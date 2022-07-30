A Pacifica video platform startup called Raddle, that helps organizations hold more equitable and engaging conversations with workers and marginalized voices, is building momentum after being awarded $100,000 in Google funding for its vision.
Raddle started in early 2020 to create a psychologically safe environment for meaningful small discussions and a new conversation culture that includes everyone. Raddle is a video platform startup that holds virtual video meetings for live 20-minute, guided conversations. Called Raddle Rooms, the sessions include various features and prompts to steer the conversation, with six spots available. Raddle focuses on issues of how to lead, structure and facilitate conversations to create true collaboration.
“This goes back to the deep-rooted passion I have making people feel seen and having their ideas validated or at least talked about,” Raddle founder Liyani Rodriguez said. “At least given the time and space to have an equitable conversation.”
The Raddle Room incorporates algorithms around facial recognition, tone detection and speaking time to facilitate and respond. Rodriguez said company data found 86% of employees feel people at their workplace are not heard fairly or equally, especially with many using the hybrid or remote work model. The pandemic has also increased virtual video communications, with many leaders looking for new ways to collaborate and engage employees. Early feedback has shown its Raddle Rooms have increased engagement and creativity.
“They felt heard, engaged and had fun,” Rodriguez said. “Sometimes you leave virtual meetings, and you feel drained. They left feeling energized.”
The startup has also launched its Speaker Meter, a pop-up window showing users speaking time during virtual meetings that can be used on virtual platforms like Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Quieter participants can receive messages asking if they want to participate more. If so, an alert will go out asking for more voices, similar to a facilitator. It also gently alerts people if they are dominating the conversation. She said marginalized people, new graduates and introverts find it helpful to speak up. In contrast, extroverted leaders find it beneficial to reduce talking time.
Others are starting to take notice of the potential. Rodriguez recently received $100,000 in funding from the Google for Startups Latino Founders Fund, which provides promising Latino-led startups in the United States nonequity cash awards. The company only has four people but was one of seven in California to receive funding, with 50 total recipients across the country, designed to address the disproportionately low percentage of investment in Latino startup founders. In the future, the company will use the money to hire more engineers to improve algorithms on its design features around colors, sounds, font and lighting. It will also continue testing with early partners who value equitable conversation and creating a space for psychological safety. Most of their users are professionals who work on a remote team. The company will also get programming and support from Google, mentorships and other services.
“It’s not just the funding,” Rodriguez said, adding it’s the resources Google provides. “I am so excited about it. With this funding, we are looking to launch more of our AI features to make the room more effective.”
Rodriguez knows what it’s like to be overlooked as a 5-foot woman of color who has always worked hard to feel seen and heard. She also constantly moved as a military brat, as her father was a Marine Corps drill instructor. She grew up in San Francisco, her hometown, and on various military bases across the United States.
“I was always that new kid on the block, trying to fit in, trying to change,” she said.
She moved to Pacifica in 2014 with her husband, who is a chef. The pair also co-owns Lundy Way, an apron company that caters to chefs. Rodriguez spent 10 years advising tech companies as an accountant and finance professional before making the entrepreneur jump to Raddle for a more fulfilling purpose.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.