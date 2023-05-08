A new mixed-use development that calls for a six-story commercial office building and a seven-story residential building on the outskirts of downtown San Mateo is being proposed.
The commercial proposal is called “Post + Beam” at 668 E. Third Ave. and a residential building at East Fourth Avenue and South Eldorado Street that would demolish all existing structures on the almost 1-acre site, estimated to be a majority of the block aside from the gas station. The two parcels are bounded by South Eldorado Street on the east, East Third Avenue on the north and South Delaware Street on the west. According to a rendering of the project design plans on the city website, the proposed commercial and residential buildings are located at places like Ike’s Place, New Wing Fat, Zen Noodle Bar, Taqueria El Nayarita and 7-Eleven on the block.
The commercial building would be about 131,000 square feet, while the residential building would be 60,000 square feet and have 59 units, with seven low income, according to the city website. There would be a mix of studio units, one and two bedrooms.
The total building sizes are 192,000 square feet. The application calls for 239 parking spaces for commercial use through an underground parking garage and at ground level. However, there would only be eight residential parking spaces, according to planning documents.
The building proposal is close to several other large developments like Block 21, which would be built on the entire block of East Third Avenue, South Delaware Street, East Fourth Avenue and South Claremont Street. It calls for a six-story mixed-use building consisting of office use and 111 residential units.
The city is reviewing the pre-application for the Post + Beam building filed on April 21, with a neighborhood meeting and Planning Commission study session scheduled for a future date.
