A new mixed-use development that calls for a six-story commercial office building and a seven-story residential building on the outskirts of downtown San Mateo is being proposed.

The commercial proposal is called “Post + Beam” at 668 E. Third Ave. and a residential building at East Fourth Avenue and South Eldorado Street that would demolish all existing structures on the almost 1-acre site, estimated to be a majority of the block aside from the gas station. The two parcels are bounded by South Eldorado Street on the east, East Third Avenue on the north and South Delaware Street on the west. According to a rendering of the project design plans on the city website, the proposed commercial and residential buildings are located at places like Ike’s Place, New Wing Fat, Zen Noodle Bar, Taqueria El Nayarita and 7-Eleven on the block.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription