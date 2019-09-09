A new trail that opened Friday near Woodside is the final phase of an 18-year watershed protection program by the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District.
The new Oljon Trail was revamped and is now ready for hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians in Midpen’s El Corte de Madera Creek Open Space Preserve, just off Skyline Boulevard.
The trail and surrounding area is free and open to the public daily, from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset.
Measure AA helped Midpen complete the new trail and forest restoration.
