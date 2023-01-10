Nearly 100,000 PG&E customers were still without power across the Bay Area as of Tuesday morning, most of whom live in the South Bay and along the Peninsula.
As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 52,911 PG&E customers in the South Bay and 19,053 customers along the Peninsula did not have power. In addition, 6,143 in San Francisco, 7,414 in the North Bay and 8,221 in the East Bay were also without power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.