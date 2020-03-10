A jury trial date will be set May 28 set for a man and a woman who prosecutors say posted social media videos of a $10,000 gold chain after they robbed the jewelry from a victim outside the Millbrae Pancake House.
Taisia Pete Fauolo, 23, of Vallejo and Miani Reyne Pon, 20, of San Francisco also took the wallet and credit cards of the victim on Feb. 2, 2019, prosecutors said.
An off-duty San Francisco Police Department lieutenant happened to be doing maintenance outside the pancake restaurant at the time and witnessed the robbery, prosecutors said.
The lieutenant was on a roof and the suspects had fled by the time he reached the ground, prosecutors said.
