A man accused of stabbing his friend to death during an argument over a cigarette while listening to the World Series in downtown Redwood City in 2014 has been found not competent to stand trial, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Jake Monahan’s case will now be continued to Feb. 28, with the potential of being moved to a conservatorship due to the length of the case and the likelihood of his mental health improving. A doctor found Monahan, 31, incompetent Feb. 22, noting he had declined mentally, the DA’s Office said.
Monahan and Michael Stent, 32, were drinking and listening to the game on a radio with others at Courthouse Square Oct. 28 when the former asked the latter for a cigarette. Stent declined and they began fighting near 2216 Broadway, according to prosecutors.
Stent walked away and Monahan allegedly stabbed him with a folding knife he retrieved from a backpack. Stent, wounded at least once in the back and abdomen, died several hours later during surgery at Stanford Medical Center.
Police found Monahan several blocks away on Brewster Street bleeding from a cut on his arm and possessing the knife.
