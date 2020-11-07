With the county moving to a moderate COVID-19 tier, San Mateo Public Library branches are planning for a limited opening of their lobby areas at the beginning of December with patrons able to come inside to pick up holds and with eight people allowed inside at one time, City Manager Drew Corbett said at the Monday council meeting.
The opening would free up staff resources from the current appointment-only model. Restrooms will remain closed, however. If the lobby opening goes well, the next step would be a limited opening of computer labs at a later date. Computer lab openings would depend on how the lobby opening goes and would likely be at the start of 2021. However, plans could change if COVID-19 infections increase in the area or the county moves out of the moderate tier, which it entered Oct. 28.
Deputy Mayor Eric Rodriguez said city staff would start working over the next month to ensure library staff and patrons’ safety by installing Plexiglas.
All library branches in San Mateo have been closed to the public, and events and room reservations have been canceled for months because of COVID-19. The Main, Hillsdale and Marina libraries currently have curbside holds pickup services available for residents. Other services have been slowed or canceled due to the restrictions. There is still no plan for the full reopening of library branches, Corbett said.
San Mateo is also on track to continue lifting various COVID-19 restrictions for businesses and local organizations. The city also said Parks and Recreation would open more in-person activities later in the month, including preschool, adult dance and fitness, youth sports and enrichment classes, Corbett said.
The city also swapped out old dining barricades for new water-filled ones throughout downtown as part of COVID-19 precautions since they provide more of a buffer against traffic. The council extended its proclamation of a local emergency due to COVID-19. The city will address the issue of updating land-use restrictions downtown as a response to COVID-19 at a separate meeting in January.
Corbett provided the updates to the San Mateo City Council on Monday, Nov. 2, which included the details on the library lobby opening and other openings of city properties. According to the state, San Mateo County is now in the moderate tier of risk level. Under the moderate tier, more business operations are allowed with modifications for safety and behavior. Corbett said the county restaurants can now move indoor dining to 50% or 200 people, movie theaters indoors can have 50% capacity or 200 people, gyms and fitness centers can have 25% capacity indoors and wineries can have 25% capacity indoors or 100 people.
The state also says more businesses like amusement parks, aquariums, schools, museums and bookstores are allowed to open. Counties in the moderate tier have an adjusted case rate of 1.0-3.9 daily new cases and a positive test percentage of 2.0-4.9% over a seven-day average.
People who want more information about state regulations can find more at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.