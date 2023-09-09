The popularity of indoor rock climbing is skyrocketing but climbing outdoors is still new terrain among beginners.
Some may find it daunting at first and are unsure how to get started. It can also be dangerous to venture into the realm of outdoor climbing for novices.
Movement in Belmont is the only indoor rock climbing facility in the county. This forces climbers to go outdoors every once in a while to get some vitamin D and switch up their climbing style. There are many nearby hidden spots that provide a little taste of decent outdoor climbing but being safe and having the right gear come first.
Bouldering is the cheapest option in terms of gear but is not as safe as other forms of climbing. Still, it is reasonably safe and often more accessible for beginners. Needed to boulder are chalk, climbing shoes, one or two people for spotting and, most importantly, at least two crash pads. Your ankles will thank you later.
As for top roping — this one’s a little more complicated. Setting up a top rope can often require someone to lead the route first. With lead climbing, the rope runs from the belayer to the climber directly. Instead of the rope being anchored at the top, climbers clip the rope into various bolts already drilled into the rock. But, if you are going somewhere that has accessible bolts at the top, you can more easily set up your anchors without leading. Going with someone with experience or a quick consult with YouTube can help.
The baseline safety equipment you need is a helmet, pair of climbing shoes, harnesses, a personal anchor system, climbing rope, rope bag, locking carabiners, a cordellete and a belay device. Anchor systems differ and so does the accompanying gear.
Places to go
There are quite a few documented spots around San Mateo County with bouldering, top rope and sport climbing opportunities. Going on a hike and finding a random boulder hidden in the trees is one way to do it. Specific spots can be found through Mountain Project and Outdoor Active online. There are detailed photos of each route and more information on the approach and crag conditions.
Up first is Handley Rock. It is located in Emerald Lake Hills in Redwood City, offering a few short top rope and sport routes ranging from 5.4 to 5.12a grades and some bouldering routes in the upper and lower caves of the rock.
Next, there is Farm Hill Boulder, off Farm Hill Boulevard. This site contains at least four known bouldering routes ranging from V2-V5 grades and has four top rope anchors at the top for those wanting a different experience. For this location, crag.com offers the most helpful information.
To continue, Aquarian Valley offers bouldering from V2-V6 and top rope and sport climbs ranging from grades 5.8 to 5.11b. The neighboring “Skyline Slabs” climbing area is on private property, so check Mountain Project to make sure it is the right place.
Lastly, there is Vista Rock, located off Interstate 280. It is a small boulder with around three established routes reaching a V2 grade. However, the terrain seems to be less than ideal for bouldering, so, as always, be extra cautious when climbing here.
Treat sites with respect
It is also important to note that, while we are allowed to and can climb at these outdoor sites, it is solely because others have treated them with respect and love to maintain quality — and it is imperative you do the same. Now, your fellow climbers can enjoy these routes just as much as you.
Although climbing in San Mateo County is not extremely lush, many small areas offer hidden gems. So, grab your climbing partners and safety equipment and make a quick trip to any of these climbing spots.
