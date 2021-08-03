A San Francisco man was found guilty of attempted murder charges in the July 2, 2019, shooting at Tanforan Shopping Center and faces up to life in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said he was pleased justice had been done in the case, and he believes it sends a message to gang members in San Francisco to not come to San Mateo County to commit crimes.
“We were ecstatic on the outcome on this very serious case,” Wagstaffe said.
The event was part of a gang shooting between two rival sides at the Tanforan Shopping Center in San Bruno, in which the two groups confronted each other and gunfire broke out. Two members of the gang groups were injured. The shooting caused a panic and led to regionwide transit delays as BART service was stopped at the shopping center on reports of an active shooter situation. The shooting in the upper level food court caused a widespread police response.
Deandre Lejon Gantt, 20, faces more than 100 years to life in prison if he receives the maximum sentence. He was convicted on 10 total charges, with the defense arguing Gantt acted in self-defense, prosecutors said. He has an Oct. 8 court date for sentencing, prosecutors said.
Peter Goldscheider, the attorney for the defense team, said Gantt was attacked by a rival gang and the incident happened because of that. He said Gantt felt the need to defend himself and was a good person attacked by a rival gang.
“I am disappointed in the verdict and think it was a mistake,” Goldscheider said.
