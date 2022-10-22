A judge in the corruption case of San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo has recused herself because of a conflict of interest, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
A new judge will come in to review the case, with the next court date Oct. 26.
Galatolo was charged by the DA’s Office in April with 21 felonies for alleged mismanagement of district contracts and other financial improprieties. Galatolo is accused of fraudulent reporting of charitable donations, steering district construction projects as chancellor, failing to disclose gifts from construction firms who had business with the district and underreporting the purchase price of luxury cars. The judge, Stephanie Garratt, learned — during a review of potential email message evidence — that she knew one of the people in the messages and decided to recuse herself out of caution, the DA’s Office said.
