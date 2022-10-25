Sam Runco

Sam Runco

The owner of the Foster City Marina Center property is suing the city for $50 million over its nearby levee project construction, alleging contractors used his undeveloped land to transport heavy machinery without his permission.

The site is owned by Sam Runco, an entrepreneur known as a pioneer in the field of TVs and home theater systems who received an Engineering Emmy Award. The controversial property at Beach Park Boulevard near Halibut and Swordfish streets has been considered for several mixed-use development proposals to create the Bayside community’s first marina, complete with 160 residential units, 20,500 square feet of retail space and a pier with anchored buoys for boats. However, the Foster City Council rejected the proposal in 2015 following community pushback and environmental concerns.

